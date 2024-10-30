Dover AFB hosts color run to raise awareness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Team Dover get blasted with powder during a color run at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Oct. 18, 2024. This year’s run was hosted by the Dover AFB Sexual Assault Prevention and Response team and the Family Advocacy Program to bring awareness and prevention to sexual assault and domestic violence. The annual run raises attention to the signs of assault and violence, and the agencies that are geared to help Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)