    Garrison Hawai‘i Supports Mākua Valley Cultural Access for 20th Anniversary of Settlement Agreement [Image 3 of 3]

    Garrison Hawai‘i Supports Mākua Valley Cultural Access for 20th Anniversary of Settlement Agreement

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Robert Haynes 

    U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii

    Under the warm Hawaiian sun, Col. Rachel Sullivan, Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i, joins community members and cultural practitioners at Mākua Valley, honoring the valley’s significance and celebrating 20 years since the cessation of live-fire training.

