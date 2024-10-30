Garrison Hawai‘i Supports Mākua Valley Cultural Access for 20th Anniversary

Mākua Valley, Hawai‘i — In a heartfelt celebration of heritage and partnership, U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i hosted a landmark three-day cultural access event in Mākua Valley, marking the 20th anniversary of the Settlement Agreement that ended live-fire training in the area. For two decades, the Army has worked closely with community organization Mālama Mākua to support cultural access and environmental stewardship, and this milestone event underscored the deepening commitment to respectful collaboration and community engagement.



Throughout the weekend, U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i provided substantial support to ensure a safe and meaningful experience for all attendees. Personnel from the Directorate of Public Works Environmental Division, Public Affairs, Range Control, and the Command Group joined forces to manage event logistics, deliver safety briefings, and guide attendees to significant cultural sites within Mākua Valley. Soldiers and Army staff were present from dawn until dusk, demonstrating a commitment to fostering a spirit of respect and connection with the community.



The weekend’s activities included traditional Hawaiian elements that highlighted both Hawaiian culture and the Army’s role as a steward of the valley. Mālama Mākua, the organization dedicated to preserving the valley’s cultural and environmental heritage, led traditional ceremonies and facilitated a hands-on imu (underground oven) experience on the beach. Although the Army could not permit the imu in the valley itself due to fire hazards, they coordinated efforts to make it possible nearby, demonstrating flexibility and support for the community’s cultural practices.



Dr. Brian Padgett, an archaeologist with the Directorate of Public Works, shared his perspective on the anniversary’s importance and the Army’s role in supporting cultural access. “This anniversary isn’t just a date,” he said. “It’s about a 20-year journey of listening, learning, and working together to honor and preserve Mākua Valley. We take our responsibility as stewards seriously, and we’re committed to strengthening this partnership for years to come.”



The event also reflected the positive progress that can emerge from collaboration. Vince Dodge, a representative from Mālama Mākua, expressed appreciation for the Army’s involvement. “For us, this journey has been about fostering trust and respect,” Dodge shared. “Our community has deep ties to the military, and our partnership with the Army has become an opportunity to build bridges, protect this sacred place, and celebrate together.”



U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i’s support for the event underscored its commitment to safe cultural access, transparency, and environmental stewardship. Since the 2004 Settlement Agreement, which halted live-fire training, the Army has provided regular cultural access days, allowing Mālama Mākua and the local community to reconnect with their ancestral lands. This event was especially significant, commemorating two decades of progress in a spirit of shared responsibility and mutual respect.



Colonel Rachel Sullivan, Commander of U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i, highlighted the importance of continued partnership: “This event symbolizes how far we’ve come together. Mākua Valley’s legacy is shared by both the Army and the Hawaiian community, and we’re honored to work alongside Mālama Mākua in ensuring that legacy is preserved and celebrated.”



As the cultural access event concluded, it left a profound sense of unity and hope for all involved. U.S. Army Garrison Hawai‘i and Mālama Mākua look forward to furthering their partnership, continuing to honor Mākua Valley’s cultural significance while building a future rooted in respect and collaboration.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2024 Date Posted: 11.04.2024 Story ID: 484568 Location: HAWAII, US by Robert Haynes