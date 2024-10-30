Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Sword 25: U.S. Marines conduct simulate damaged aircraft recovery at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 3 of 4]

    Keen Sword 25: U.S. Marines conduct simulate damaged aircraft recovery at MCAS Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A U.S. Marine Corps rough terrain container handler with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, prepares to lift a simulated damaged F/A-18 Hornet aircraft recovery during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 20:15
    Photo ID: 8734067
    VIRIN: 241031-M-YS621-1013
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.39 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, Keen Sword 25: U.S. Marines conduct simulate damaged aircraft recovery at MCAS Iwakuni [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    Aircraft
    Flight
    E2
    Keen Sword 25

