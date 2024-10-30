Keen Sword 25: U.S. Marines conduct simulate damaged aircraft recovery at MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps rough terrain container handler with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Air Wing, prepares to lift a simulated damaged F/A-18 Hornet aircraft recovery during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe)