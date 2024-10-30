Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keen Sword 25: U.S. Marines conduct simulate damaged aircraft recovery at MCAS Iwakuni

    Keen Sword 25: U.S. Marines conduct simulate damaged aircraft recovery at MCAS Iwakuni

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Eliyon Cabrera, an engineer equipment operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, places chocks under the front tire of a simulated damaged F/A-18 Hornet during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 20:15
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    This work, Keen Sword 25: U.S. Marines conduct simulate damaged aircraft recovery at MCAS Iwakuni, by LCpl Madison Sharpe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-35
    Aircraft
    Flight
    E2
    Keen Sword 25

