Keen Sword 25: U.S. Marines conduct simulate damaged aircraft recovery at MCAS Iwakuni

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Eliyon Cabrera, an engineer equipment operator with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, places chocks under the front tire of a simulated damaged F/A-18 Hornet during exercise Keen Sword 25 at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 31, 2024. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Madison Sharpe)
|10.31.2024
|11.03.2024 20:15
|8734068
|241031-M-YS621-1014
|8256x5504
|2.78 MB
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|1
|0
