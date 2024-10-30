KS 25 | 3rd Intel, 12th MLR Marines Conduct Radar Tracking

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Expeditionary Operations Training Group, III Marine Expeditionary Force, conduct maritime navigation training aboard a rigid inflatable boat during exercise Keen Sword 25 at U.S. Marine Corps Training Facility Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. The training allowed 3d Intelligence Battalion, III MEF Information Group and 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, to test their radar systems to actively track the moving vessels enhancing field capabilities and readiness. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Gavaldon)