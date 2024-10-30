Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KS 25 | 3rd Intel, 12th MLR Marines Conduct Radar Tracking [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    KS 25 | 3rd Intel, 12th MLR Marines Conduct Radar Tracking

    IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    10.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Gavaldon 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, begin setting up a DRS-12 ANXT radar during exercise Keen Sword at U.S. Marine Corps Training Facility Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. The radar systems allow units to actively track moving vessels enhancing field capabilities and readiness. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Gavaldon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 20:18
    Photo ID: 8734020
    VIRIN: 241028-M-PG096-1008
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 4.51 MB
    Location: IE SHIMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KS 25 | 3rd Intel, 12th MLR Marines Conduct Radar Tracking [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Robert Gavaldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KS 25 | 3rd Intel, 12th MLR Marines Conduct Radar Tracking
    KS 25 | 3rd Intel, 12th MLR Marines Conduct Radar Tracking
    KS 25 | 3rd Intel, 12th MLR Marines Conduct Radar Tracking
    KS 25 | 3rd Intel, 12th MLR Marines Conduct Radar Tracking
    KS 25 | 3rd Intel, 12th MLR Marines Conduct Radar Tracking

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    III MEF
    Keen Sword
    3rd Intel
    III MIG
    12th MLR
    KS 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download