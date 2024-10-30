KS 25 | 3rd Intel, 12th MLR Marines Conduct Radar Tracking

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, begin setting up a DRS-12 ANXT radar during exercise Keen Sword at U.S. Marine Corps Training Facility Ie Shima, Okinawa, Japan, Oct. 28, 2024. The radar systems allow units to actively track moving vessels enhancing field capabilities and readiness. Keen Sword is a biennial, joint and bilateral field-training exercise involving U.S. military and Japan Self-Defense Force personnel, designed to increase readiness and interoperability while strengthening the ironclad U.S.-Japan alliance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Robert Gavaldon)