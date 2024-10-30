Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    117 ARW's October Excellent Airman [Image 1 of 2]

    117 ARW's October Excellent Airman

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    10.06.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Adric Reed, 117th Force Support Squadron services officer and officer in charge of the Fatality, Search, and Recovery Program, poses for his official photo as a senior officer with the Alabama State Trooper based out of Perry County, Alabama. The Air Force’s Services career field is comprised of food services; fitness, sports, and recreation; readiness, plans, and mortuary affairs; and a fourth area specific to only the Air National Guard is the Fatality Search and Recovery Team. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)

    Air National Guard
    117th Air Refueling Wing
    117 ARW
    Excellent Airman
    117th Force Support Squadron
    Team Talk

