117 ARW's October Excellent Airman

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Adric Reed, 117th Force Support Squadron services officer and officer in charge of the Fatality, Search, and Recovery Program, poses for his official photo as a senior officer with the Alabama State Trooper based out of Perry County, Alabama. The Air Force’s Services career field is comprised of food services; fitness, sports, and recreation; readiness, plans, and mortuary affairs; and a fourth area specific to only the Air National Guard is the Fatality Search and Recovery Team. (U.S. Air Force Courtesy Photo)
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 16:52
|Photo ID:
|8733836
|VIRIN:
|240806-F-FG097-1001
|Resolution:
|1064x1600
|Size:
|155.73 KB
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
