117 ARW's October Excellent Airman

U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Adric Reed, 117th Force Support Squadron services officer and officer in charge of the Fatality, Search, and Recovery Program, poses for photo at the 117th Air Refueling Wing’s Headquarters building at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, August 3, 2024. The Air Force’s Services career field is comprised of food services; fitness, sports, and recreation; readiness, plans, and mortuary affairs; and a fourth area specific to only the Air National Guard is the Fatality Search and Recovery Team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Shelby Thurman)