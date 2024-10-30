Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Chad Schoonover accepts 185th ARW guidon [Image 1 of 3]

    Col. Chad Schoonover accepts 185th ARW guidon

    SIOUX CITY, IOWA, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Olivia Monk 

    185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard

    U.S. Air National Guard Col. Chad Schoonover accepts the 185th Air Refueling Wing guidon from 185th ARW Commander Col. Sonya Morrison as he assumes command of the unit’s Maintenance Group in Sioux City, Iowa, Nov. 3, 2024.

    Col. Chad Schoonover accepts 185th ARW guidon
    Col. Chad Schoonover salutes 185th ARW Commander Col. Sonya Morrison
    Col. Chad Schoonover hands flowers to his wife

    Command
    185th ARW
    Maintenance Group
    Iowa ANG

