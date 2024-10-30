Col. Chad Schoonover salutes 185th ARW Commander Col. Sonya Morrison

U.S. Air National Guard Col. Chad Schoonover salutes 185th Air Refueling Wing Commander Col. Sonya Morrison during an assumption of command ceremony Nov. 3, 2024 in Sioux City Iowa. Schoonover assumed command of the 185th ARW Maintenance Group.
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 15:02
|Photo ID:
|8733628
|VIRIN:
|241103-Z-AR334-1008
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|12.77 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX CITY, IOWA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
