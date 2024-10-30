Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon National Guard CERFP Units Prepare for Disaster Response [Image 1 of 3]

    Oregon National Guard CERFP Units Prepare for Disaster Response

    AUMSVILLE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Tristrem Flounders 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers Spc. Preston Thornton and Sgt. Natasha Mathus from 224, 1249th Engineer Battalion, perform a mask fit test during preparation for a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) mission. CERFP Soldiers stand ready to respond to a wide range of natural and man-made disasters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Remi Flounders)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 14:40
    Photo ID: 8733594
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-LG845-7637
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: AUMSVILLE, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard CERFP Units Prepare for Disaster Response [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tristrem Flounders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CERFP
    CBRN
    Oregon National Guard
    ORARNG
    HHC 1249th
    224 1249th BN

