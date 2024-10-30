Oregon National Guard CERFP Units Prepare for Disaster Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Oregon Army National Guard Soldier Spc. Laci Nichols from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1249th Engineer Battalion dons Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear during preparation for a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) mission. CERFP Soldiers stand ready to respond to a wide range of natural and man-made disasters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Remi Flounders)