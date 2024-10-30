U.S. Oregon Army National Guard Soldier Spc. Laci Nichols from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1249th Engineer Battalion dons Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear during preparation for a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) mission. CERFP Soldiers stand ready to respond to a wide range of natural and man-made disasters. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Remi Flounders)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 14:40
|Photo ID:
|8733595
|VIRIN:
|241102-Z-LG845-9677
|Resolution:
|5364x3576
|Size:
|2.63 MB
|Location:
|AUMSVILLE, OREGON, US
This work, Oregon National Guard CERFP Units Prepare for Disaster Response [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tristrem Flounders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.