Oregon National Guard CERFP Units Prepare for Disaster Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. Daisy Montes from Headquarters and Headquarters Company 1249th Engineer Battalion, inventories her equipment during preparation for a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) mission. CERFP Soldiers stand ready to respond to a wide range of natural and man-made disasters. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Victoria Paine)