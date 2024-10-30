Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon National Guard CERFP Units Prepare for Disaster Response [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Oregon National Guard CERFP Units Prepare for Disaster Response

    AUMSVILLE, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Victoria Paine 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. Daisy Montes from Headquarters and Headquarters Company 1249th Engineer Battalion, inventories her equipment during preparation for a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) mission. CERFP Soldiers stand ready to respond to a wide range of natural and man-made disasters. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Victoria Paine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 13:25
    Photo ID: 8733521
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-ET257-2914
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.81 MB
    Location: AUMSVILLE, OREGON, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon National Guard CERFP Units Prepare for Disaster Response [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Victoria Paine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon National Guard CERFP Units Prepare for Disaster Response
    Oregon National Guard CERFP Units Prepare for Disaster Response
    Oregon National Guard CERFP Units Prepare for Disaster Response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CERFP
    CBRN
    Oregon National Guard
    224
    ORARNG
    HHC 1249th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download