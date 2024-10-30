Oregon National Guard CERFP Units Prepare for Disaster Response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers Sgt. Michael Martin and Spc. Laith El-Dasouki from 224, 1249th Engineer Battalion, examine and test equipment during preparation for a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Enhanced Response Force Package (CERFP) mission. CERFP Soldiers stand ready to respond to a wide range of natural and man-made disasters. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Victoria Paine).