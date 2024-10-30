Three Army Reserve Soldiers ‘Earn the Right’

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st. Lt. Dylan Tracey with 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper), 365th Engineer Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve poses for a photo after graduating from Sapper Leader Course Sept. 6, 2024 at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. The 28-day leadership development course, operated by the U.S. Army Engineer School, trains combat engineers on tasks to support frontline infantry units.