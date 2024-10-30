Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Three Army Reserve Soldiers ‘Earn the Right’ [Image 2 of 3]

    Three Army Reserve Soldiers ‘Earn the Right’

    ANNVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    326th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Sgt. Rhett Mattson with 382nd Engineer Company (Sapper), 365th Engineer Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve poses for a photo after graduating from Sapper Leader Course Sept. 27, 2024 at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. The 28-day leadership development course, operated by the U.S. Army Engineer School, trains combat engineers on tasks to support frontline infantry units.

    Three Army Reserve Soldiers &lsquo;Earn the Right&rsquo;

