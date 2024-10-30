Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    148th ASOS conducts field training [Image 13 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    148th ASOS conducts field training

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph Pagan 

    193rd Special Operations Wing

    Tactical Air Control Party specialists from the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron conduct field training Oct. 31, 2024, at Fort Indiantown Gap. TACP Airmen train to remain deployable to integrate air combat power and surface fires into the ground scheme of maneuver, enabling dynamic synergetic and lethal firepower on today’s battlefield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph A. Pagan Jr.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.30.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 08:44
    Photo ID: 8733060
    VIRIN: 241031-Z-HD174-1109
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 7.57 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 148th ASOS conducts field training [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Joseph Pagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    148th ASOS conducts field training
    148th ASOS conducts field training
    148th ASOS conducts field training
    148th ASOS conducts field training
    148th ASOS conducts field training
    148th ASOS conducts field training
    148th ASOS conducts field training
    148th ASOS conducts field training
    148th ASOS conducts field training
    148th ASOS conducts field training
    148th ASOS conducts field training
    148th ASOS conducts field training
    148th ASOS conducts field training
    148th ASOS conducts field training
    148th ASOS conducts field training
    148th ASOS conducts field training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TACP
    148 ASOS
    193 SOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download