148th ASOS conducts field training

Tactical Air Control Party specialists from the 148th Air Support Operations Squadron conduct field training Oct. 31, 2024, at Fort Indiantown Gap. TACP Airmen train to remain deployable to integrate air combat power and surface fires into the ground scheme of maneuver, enabling dynamic synergetic and lethal firepower on today’s battlefield. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Joseph A. Pagan Jr.)