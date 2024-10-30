Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials

    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors assigned to Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184) fold origami cranes, called Orizuru, Oct. 27, 2024. The Kaga crew presented the origami and a stamped card to a test team embarked on the MSDF’s largest ship for F-35B Lightning II developmental test. (Courtesy photo by JMSDF)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 00:55
    Photo ID: 8732764
    VIRIN: 241027-N-NT193-9856
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials
    Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials
    Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials
    Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JS Kaga (DDH 184)
    Patuxent River F-35 Integrated Test Force
    JS KAGA DT Sea Trials

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download