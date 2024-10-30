Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors assigned to Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184) fold origami cranes, called Orizuru, Oct. 27, 2024. The Kaga crew presented the origami and a stamped card to a test team embarked on the MSDF’s largest ship for F-35B Lightning II developmental test. (Courtesy photo by JMSDF)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.03.2024 00:55
|Photo ID:
|8732764
|VIRIN:
|241027-N-NT193-9856
|Resolution:
|3840x2560
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials
No keywords found.