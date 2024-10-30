Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force sailors assigned to Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184) fold origami cranes, called Orizuru, Oct. 27, 2024. The Kaga crew presented the origami and a stamped card to a test team embarked on the MSDF’s largest ship for F-35B Lightning II developmental test. (Courtesy photo by JMSDF)