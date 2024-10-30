Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials [Image 2 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials

    UNITED STATES

    10.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    F-35 Lightning II Pax River ITF   

    Command Master Chief Junichi Manabe, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Izumo-class multi-functional destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184), poses with an origami crane, called Orizuru, and stamped card Oct. 27, 2024, while underway for F-35B developmental test. (Courtesy photo by JMSDF)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.27.2024
    Date Posted: 11.03.2024 00:55
    Photo ID: 8732760
    VIRIN: 241027-N-NT193-1843
    Resolution: 3840x2560
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials
    Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials
    Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials
    Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Origami offers wings of hope for successful relationships, developmental sea trials

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JS Kaga (DDH 184)
    Patuxent River F-35 Integrated Test Force
    JS KAGA DT Sea Trials

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download