SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony

U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Justin Smith, senior enlisted leader (SEL), 117th Force Support Squadron, is promoted to chief master sergeant at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Nov. 02, 2024. Smith became the SEL for the unit approximately five years ago. He also became the 164th chief master sergeant in the history of the 117th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)