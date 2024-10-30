Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony [Image 1 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony

    BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson 

    117th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Justin Smith, senior enlisted leader (SEL), 117th Force Support Squadron, is promoted to chief master sergeant at Sumpter Smith Joint National Guard Base, Alabama, Nov. 02, 2024. Smith became the SEL for the unit approximately five years ago. He also became the 164th chief master sergeant in the history of the 117th Air Refueling Wing. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jeremy Farson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 16:42
    Photo ID: 8732410
    VIRIN: 241102-Z-CN322-1017
    Resolution: 4018x3214
    Size: 8.87 MB
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by SMSgt Jeremy Farson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony
    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony
    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony
    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony
    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony
    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony
    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony
    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony
    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony
    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony
    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony
    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony
    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony
    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony
    SMSGT Smith is promoted in a ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    promotion
    chief
    Justin Smith
    117 FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download