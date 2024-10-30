Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 participates in the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) Final Exercise (WTI FINEX) [Image 18 of 18]

    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 participates in the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) Final Exercise (WTI FINEX)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    10.25.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    A V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft attached to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) hoists a simulated survivor out of the water during the MAWTS-1 Final Exercise (WTI FINEX) in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 25, 2024. WTI FINEX hosted by MAWTS-1 emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    Date Taken: 10.25.2024
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 participates in the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) Final Exercise (WTI FINEX)
    V-22
    U.S. Marines
    U.S. Navy
    MAWTS-1
    Joint-force exercise
    WTI FINEX

