Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 participates in the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) Final Exercise (WTI FINEX)

A V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft attached to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) hoists a simulated survivor out of the water during the MAWTS-1 Final Exercise (WTI FINEX) in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 25, 2024. WTI FINEX hosted by MAWTS-1 emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)