A V-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft attached to Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) hoists a simulated survivor out of the water during the MAWTS-1 Final Exercise (WTI FINEX) in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 25, 2024. WTI FINEX hosted by MAWTS-1 emphasizes operational integration of the six functions of Marine aviation in support of the Marine Air Ground Task Force, Joint and Coalition Forces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)
|Date Taken:
|10.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 16:25
|Photo ID:
|8732407
|VIRIN:
|241025-N-AR554-1316
|Resolution:
|2550x3187
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|16
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 participates in the Marine Aviation Weapons and Tactics Squadron One (MAWTS-1) Final Exercise (WTI FINEX) [Image 18 of 18], by PO2 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.