Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations [Image 14 of 21]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations

    SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    10.23.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St Pierre 

    114th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard crew chief is waiting to marshall an F-16 Fighting Falcon down to final inspections during evening flight operations at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Oct. 23, 2024. Personnel from operations, maintenance, and pilots must conduct evening operations in order to fulfill U.S. Air Force requirements to maintain their mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St.Pierre)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.23.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 13:17
    Photo ID: 8732225
    VIRIN: 241023-Z-OP380-1103
    Resolution: 7008x4672
    Size: 24.48 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Kyle St Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations
    114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    night flying
    114 FW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download