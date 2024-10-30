114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air National Guard crew chief is waiting to marshall an F-16 Fighting Falcon down to final inspections during evening flight operations at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Oct. 23, 2024. Personnel from operations, maintenance, and pilots must conduct evening operations in order to fulfill U.S. Air Force requirements to maintain their mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St.Pierre)