U.S. Air National Guard 114th Fighter Wing F-16 Fighting Falcon is waiting for the final inspection during evening flight operations at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota Oct. 23, 2024. Personnel from operations, maintenance, and pilots must conduct evening operations in order to fulfill U.S. Air Force requirements to maintain their mission readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Kyle St.Pierre)
|Date Taken:
|10.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 13:17
|Photo ID:
|8732223
|VIRIN:
|241023-Z-OP380-1126
|Resolution:
|7008x3942
|Size:
|19.18 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
This work, 114th Fighter Wing conducts evening operations [Image 21 of 21], by A1C Kyle St Pierre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.