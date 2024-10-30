USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sea and Anchor Evolution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Patrick Schlosser (left), from Montgomery Village, Maryland, and Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Christian Hernandez, from San Diego, both assigned to deck department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), handle an anchor chain in the fo’c’s’le, November 1, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford, the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations, conducting Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical training (SWATT). SWATT is the surface force’s premiere advanced tactical training exercise that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Barnett)