Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sea and Anchor Evolution [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sea and Anchor Evolution

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    11.01.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)           

    Sailors assigned to deck department aboard the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), man firefighting hoses during a sea and anchor evolution in the fo’c’s’le, November 1, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford, the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in the U.S. 2nd Fleet area of operations, conducting Surface Warfare Advanced Tactical training (SWATT). SWATT is the surface force’s premiere advanced tactical training exercise that increases warfighting capability and tactical proficiency across all domains. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Brianna Barnett)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 10:41
    Photo ID: 8732120
    VIRIN: 241101-N-MI259-1096
    Resolution: 5498x3665
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sea and Anchor Evolution [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sea and Anchor Evolution
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sea and Anchor Evolution
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sea and Anchor Evolution
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sea and Anchor Evolution
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sea and Anchor Evolution
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sea and Anchor Evolution
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Sea and Anchor Evolution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Photo
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    CVN 78
    Sea and Anchor
    Sailors
    US Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download