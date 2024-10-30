Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Purple Heart [Image 3 of 3]

    WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon Willis 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Picard, assigned to the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, receives a Purple Heart during a ceremony at Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Nov. 1, 2024. Picard was recognized for actions he took while deployed to Afghanistan with the Oklahoma National Guard in 2011. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Staff Sgt. Brandon Willis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 10:05
    Photo ID: 8732111
    VIRIN: 241101-Z-YQ307-1422
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 24.97 MB
    Location: WAYNE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, Purple Heart [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Brandon Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Purple Heart
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    Family
    Afghanistan
    Oklahoma National Guard
    279th infantry regiment

