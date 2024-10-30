Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Picard, assigned to the Recruiting and Retention Battalion, Pennsylvania Army National Guard, receives a Purple Heart during a ceremony at Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, Pennsylvania, Nov. 1, 2024. Picard was recognized for actions he took while deployed to Afghanistan with the Oklahoma National Guard in 2011. (U.S. Army National Guard photo Staff Sgt. Brandon Willis)