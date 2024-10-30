Pa. Guard Soldier awarded Purple Heart 13 years after IED attack

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. -- A U.S. Soldier with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard received a Purple Heart in a ceremony November 1, 2024, at Valley Forge Military Academy in Wayne, Pa.



Sgt. 1st Class Michael Picard, with Recruiting and Retention Battalion, was recognized for actions he took while to deployed to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom with the Oklahoma National Guard.



Picard experienced multiple injuries to his arm and head from flying shrapnel and debris from an improvised explosive device detonation July 5, 2011, less than one week into the approximately year-long deployment.



“Sgt. 1st Class Picard displayed incredible valor, commitment, and selfless service in the face of extreme adversity in Afghanistan thirteen years ago,” said Maj. Gen. Laura McHugh, deputy adjutant general-Army.



“He has continued to be an inspiration in the years since with his continuing service to our nation and commonwealth here in the Pennsylvania National Guard. It is an honor to serve with him.”



Picard is a lifelong resident of Bucks County, Pa., and is currently employed in the Active Guard Reserve program at the at Valley Forge Military Academy. He enlisted in the Pennsylvania National Guard as an infantryman in 2008. He found an opportunity to deploy to Afghanistan with the Oklahoma National Guard in 2010.



“I was lucky that day, only leaving with some bumps, bruises and cuts, along with a massive TBI,” said Picard.



He said the traumatic brain injury caused issues while he was pursuing civilian higher education and further development within the military.



Picard never stopped, however, and is graduating college this year after 17 years of effort. He said he is also retaking the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) to pursue Officer Candidate School (OCS).



To be eligible for the Purple Heart, a service member must have been wounded or killed as a direct or indirect result of enemy action, and the wound required treatment by a medical officer.



General George Washington created the Purple Heart in 1782 as the Badge of Military Merit to recognize heroic acts by his troops. The award was reinstated in 1932 on Washington's 200th birthday.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2024 Date Posted: 11.02.2024 15:00 Story ID: 484524 Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pa. Guard Soldier awarded Purple Heart 13 years after IED attack, by SFC Zane Craig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.