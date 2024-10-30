U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Robert Frisina with the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade at Fort Jackson gives a briefing on the U.S. Army’s new M17 pistol to soldiers before taking the pistol qualification at the Pistol Qualification Range at Hopkins, South Carolina on November 1, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo By Spc. Anthony Till
|Date Taken:
|11.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.02.2024 06:37
|Photo ID:
|8731929
|VIRIN:
|241101-A-FC759-2648
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.64 MB
|Location:
|HOPKINS, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 360th Civil Affairs Brigade Pistol Qualification [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Anthony Till, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.