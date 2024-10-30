360th Civil Affairs Brigade Pistol Qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Robert Frisina with the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade at Fort Jackson gives a briefing on the U.S. Army’s new M17 pistol to soldiers before taking the pistol qualification at the Pistol Qualification Range at Hopkins, South Carolina on November 1, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo By Spc. Anthony Till