    360th Civil Affairs Brigade Pistol Qualification [Image 1 of 3]

    360th Civil Affairs Brigade Pistol Qualification

    HOPKINS, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Spc. Anthony Till 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. James Jacobs, left, and Sgt. Nathenial Stover, right, both with the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade, on how to hold and maintain control of the M17 service pistol during pistol qualification at the Pistol Qualification Range at Hopkins, South Carolina, November 1, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo By Spc. Anthony Till)

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.02.2024 06:37
    Photo ID: 8731927
    VIRIN: 241101-A-FC759-5882
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.12 MB
    Location: HOPKINS, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
