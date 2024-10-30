360th Civil Affairs Brigade Pistol Qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. James Jacobs, left, and Sgt. Nathenial Stover, right, both with the 360th Civil Affairs Brigade, on how to hold and maintain control of the M17 service pistol during pistol qualification at the Pistol Qualification Range at Hopkins, South Carolina, November 1, 2024. (U.S. Army Photo By Spc. Anthony Till)