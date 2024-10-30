USS Dewey (DDG 105) Sails with Royal Malaysian Navy During CARAT Malaysia 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANDAMAN SEA (Nov. 1, 2024) – The Royal Malaysian Navy’s Kedah-class offshore patrol vessel KD Terengganu (F 174), right, and Keris-class littoral mission ship KD Rencong (114) sail in formation together in the Andaman Sea while participating in Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Malaysia, Nov. 1, 2024. CARAT Malaysia 2024 is a biennial exercise that seeks to enhance collaboration focused on shared maritime security challenges in the region. In its 30th year, CARAT 2024 highlights the longstanding role of regular collaboration as a credible venue for regional Allies and partners to address shared maritime security priorities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)