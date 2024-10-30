Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMFL Lieutenant Promoted [Image 2 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    NMFL Lieutenant Promoted

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    241101-N-KC192-1019 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 1, 2024) Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and director, Defense Health Network - Atlantic, delivers the oath of office to Lt. Kenneth Bush, a native of Albany, Georgia, and a flag aide assigned to NMFL, during a promotion ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Nov. 1, 2024. Bush has served in the Navy for 26 years as commissioned officer and chief hospital corpsman. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 15:10
    Photo ID: 8731262
    VIRIN: 241101-N-KC192-1019
    Resolution: 5610x3740
    Size: 2.29 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: ALBANY, GEORGIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMFL Lieutenant Promoted [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMFL Lieutenant Promoted
    NMFL Lieutenant Promoted
    NMFL Lieutenant Promoted
    NMFL Lieutenant Promoted
    NMFL Lieutenant Promoted
    NMFL Lieutenant Promoted

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Promotion
    Navy medicine
    Lieutenant Commander
    NMFL
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download