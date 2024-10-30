NMFL Lieutenant Promoted

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241101-N-KC192-1017 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Nov. 1, 2024) Rear Adm. Kevin Brown, commander, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL), and director, Defense Health Network - Atlantic, delivers the oath of office to Lt. Kenneth Bush, a native of Albany, Georgia, and a flag aide assigned to NMFL, during a promotion ceremony on board Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads - Portsmouth Annex, Nov. 1, 2024. Bush has served in the Navy for 26 years as commissioned officer and chief hospital corpsman. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker)