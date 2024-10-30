A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft sits on the flightline after a functional test as part of its depot maintenance cycle at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 31, 2024. The WR-ALC has managed depot maintenance cycles for numerous aircraft to include the C-130, C-17, C-5, F-15 and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 10:34
|Photo ID:
|8730640
|VIRIN:
|241031-F-UN330-1032
|Resolution:
|6593x4395
|Size:
|22.57 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, C-130s at WR-ALC [Image 2 of 2], by Patrick Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.