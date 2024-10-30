C-130s at WR-ALC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft sits in a hanger during its depot maintenance cycle at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 31, 2024. The WR-ALC has managed depot maintenance cycles for numerous aircraft to include the C-130, C-17, C-5, F-15 and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)