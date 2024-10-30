C-130s at WR-ALC

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Patrick Sullivan 

    78th Air Base Wing

    A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft sits in a hanger during its depot maintenance cycle at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Oct. 31, 2024. The WR-ALC has managed depot maintenance cycles for numerous aircraft to include the C-130, C-17, C-5, F-15 and more. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 10:33
    Photo ID: 8730639
    VIRIN: 241031-F-UN330-1019
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
