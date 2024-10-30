Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cecilia Alonzo Retirement [Image 2 of 2]

    Cecilia Alonzo Retirement

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Ninoshka Basantes 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    Wishing a very happy retirement to Cecilia Alonzo!
    Thank you, Cecilia, for your dedication and all the incredible contributions you've made to the NEXCOM family. Your hard work and passion have left a lasting impact, and you will be greatly missed. Enjoy this new chapter filled with relaxation and adventure—you’ve truly earned it!

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 08:50
    Photo ID: 8730386
    VIRIN: 241031-N-VA453-1004
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Cecilia Alonzo Retirement [Image 2 of 2], by Ninoshka Basantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

