Wishing a very happy retirement to Cecilia Alonzo!
Thank you, Cecilia, for your dedication and all the incredible contributions you've made to the NEXCOM family. Your hard work and passion have left a lasting impact, and you will be greatly missed. Enjoy this new chapter filled with relaxation and adventure—you’ve truly earned it!
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 08:50
|Photo ID:
|8730386
|VIRIN:
|241031-N-VA453-1004
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cecilia Alonzo Retirement [Image 2 of 2], by Ninoshka Basantes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.