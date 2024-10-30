Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barksdale Air Force Base Partakes in Global Thunder 25 [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Barksdale Air Force Base Partakes in Global Thunder 25

    UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Podel, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron load crew team chief, unscrews a panel on a B-52H Stratofortress wing during Global Thunder at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 16, 2024. Global Thunder is an annual training exercise that allows us to test our readiness to confront uncertainty and ensures we maintain a safe, secure, effective and ready strategic deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 08:44
    Photo ID: 8730383
    VIRIN: 241016-F-JL714-1033
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 712.08 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale Air Force Base Partakes in Global Thunder 25 [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2nd Bomb Wing Partakes in Global Thunder 25
    Barksdale Air Force Base Partakes in Global Thunder 25
    Barksdale Air Force Base Partakes in Global Thunder 25
    Barksdale Air Force Base Partakes in Global Thunder 25
    Barksdale Air Force Base Partakes in Global Thunder 25

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    B-52
    night shoot
    GT
    Global Thunder
    GT25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download