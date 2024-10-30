Barksdale Air Force Base Partakes in Global Thunder 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alexander Podel, 96th Bomber Generation Squadron load crew team chief, unscrews a panel on a B-52H Stratofortress wing during Global Thunder at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Oct. 16, 2024. Global Thunder is an annual training exercise that allows us to test our readiness to confront uncertainty and ensures we maintain a safe, secure, effective and ready strategic deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)