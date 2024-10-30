Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Fort Detrick Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Chung

    FREDERICK, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Jenni Benson 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Fort Detrick

    Col. Chris Chung sits down with station WFMD during a Hometown Heroes segment. The segment is designated to introduce local heroes to the surrounding communities.

    A Sit Down with New Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Chung

