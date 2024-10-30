A Sit Down with New Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Chung

In an exclusive Q&A session, I had the opportunity to sit down

with the newly appointed Garrison Commander of Fort Detrick,

Col. Christopher Chung, who shares openly about his goals for

the Garrison, his leadership style, and the personal experiences

that have shaped his journey. From his early upbringing and

family life to the pivotal moments in his career, he shares candid

insights that offer a glimpse into the man behind the title. Join

us as we delve into the mind of a leader poised to steer the Fort

Detrick Garrison towards an exciting future.



Q: How long have you been in United States Army?

A: 24 Years.



Q: What shaped your decision to join the military?

A: I grew up in a service-oriented family. My father served 23 years

in the military, my grandfather served in the military, my mom

was an educator for 20 years, several of those teaching Special

Education. We got started in Boy Scouts when I was younger,

and I stayed until I achieved Eagle Scout, so a lot of those service

-oriented values were taught to me early. The military seemed

to be a natural pathway for me. My brother ended up going to

West Point and I followed in his footsteps and from there it

seemed that service was my calling.



Q: I’ve heard you mention your siblings before, how many do

you have and where do you fit in the mix?

A: I have two brothers and two sisters, I’m the second of five, so

one older brother, one younger brother and two younger sisters.



Q: What would you say is the most challenging and most rewarding part of military life?

A: The most challenging part is moving the family every few

years. I signed up to serve, they don't sign up to serve so their

movement is a product of my decision to serve.

So, moving them every few years obviously is difficult but the

good part about that is you're in a community of folks who all

share that same type of hardship. When those children all get

back together at different installations, they have a common

connection and then in the long run it makes them a little bit

more resilient to change, to new places, it helps them get over

their anxiety, at least my kids, and helps them be a little more

outgoing introducing themselves to other people.



Q: Your wife is also in the military?

A: She is, that can be a challenge too, trying to get stationed in

the same location. The Army has done a pretty good job of doing

that our entire career. That's allowed us to still pursue our professional goals as well as ensuring that we achieve our family

goals too.



Q: Was there a period where you were deployed in different locations? A:2020 - 2021, when I was at the War College for a year, the military calls that a geo-bachelor assignment. That was difficult just because that was also during the Covid years. I’ve had five combat rotations during my 24 years and so that's a challenge as well.



Q: What kept you going during your deployments, when you were away from your family and I’m assuming involved in some dangerous situations?

A: That’s a good question. What keeps you going is, the Soldiers you’re with, knowing your purpose, looking out for others, ensuring their welfare and putting them first can help take your mind off of the things that we are all going through and missing our families. Because when you are deployed forward, that is your family. So that gets you through, your team gets you through. Personally, what gets you through is the care packages, FaceTime, letters, pictures, and knowing that your family is behind you 100%. And then of course my parents, with their military background, and with other siblings in the military, they were very supportive, it was like a care package every week.



Q: You mentioned focusing on your purpose. Does that purpose change for you each deployment and assignment, or do you have one overarching purpose that drives you?

A: I think my purpose is helping others, and I know that may sound a little cliché, but I do believe my purpose is serving others and helping others to be better. I think by doing that, it helps me to be better as well, a better person, a better leader, a better husband, and a better father.



I don't think that that's changed. I think this is why I continue to compete for leadership positions. This is why I've chosen to stay in for 24 years and why I am humbled to have this opportunity to command at the O6 level of an organization with so many talented and committed professionals because they're all waking up every day to do a job, they believe is their purpose.



Q: Do you think the military was a good fit for you?

A: I think the military was a perfect fit for me. If I couldn't play sports and be on a professional sports team, then the military was the second-best thing because you're in this team of teams and you have an opportunity to make an impact every day. There are ups and downs, but you're making small gains every day and your organization is making small gains every day and then when you look back after the time you spent there, you appreciate how much you've grown and how much you've contributed to the organization, how much it contributed to you, so for me, yes, it is a perfect fit. It’s being in a profession where you're putting others first and that makes you better.



Q: Your siblings have been or are currently serving in the military or in other helping professions, why do you think that is?

A: It’s because of my parents. 100%. My dad told me before I went to college, “We've given you a strong set of family values and a strong work ethic, because we’ve given you those things, your mother and I, we believe you can do whatever you want to do and that you’ll do it right.” It’s that foundation. And those ideals resonate throughout my family. My older brother served; he retired as an O6. My younger brother is serving, he's a Major. The older of my sisters is a doctor, and my youngest sister is a nurse. It all stems from my parents. I remember my mom, as a military spouse working with the wives' clubs, helping out military spouses, hosting coffees for the military spouses and taking us to the thrift shop to help out, teaching us that it's important to help others. Again, they put us in Boy Scouts to amplify that message. So, to your question, “Why do I think that is?” It’s Don and Cindy Chung. That’s what it is.



Q: What made you say yes to an Army career and not just for the four years at West Point and then the time, for the lack of a better word “owed” them?

A: That's another great question, because you hit the nail on the head. When you graduate from West Point you have a five-year commitment. ROTC has a separate commitment as well, and then going to flight school for me has another commitment on top of that. Doing an aircraft transition, learning how to fly a new aircraft, that takes another commitment in what they call an active-duty service obligation or ADSO. Some of those things, those requirements, tack on extra years that you’re obligated to do but at some point, those obligations stop, and you have an opportunity to not compete, you have an opportunity to not take a transition, you have an opportunity to not go to a school, you have an opportunity to decline an assignment.



I think what’s helped me continue is that the Army has been there for me when I've needed it, when I’ve deployed, whether in services or people. It's become our life, the Army, and the people, our friends and families that we've built connections with. At some point, when you have good experiences, in any organization, you're going to want to stay. And I've had good experiences along with the bad, but the good are the ones that outweigh the bad and those experiences are tied to people and so at least for me, when those good experiences are tied to people, it makes me want to stay.



I've had really great leaders that I've looked up to, that have invested in me as a person and as a leader that I want to emulate and follow their example, that includes my dad, my brother, other senior leaders that have shaped me into a better leader and I want to continue to pay if forward. That's kept me in the Army and the desire to want to lead and build teams, to make an investment into the Army because it's invested in me.



Q: When you finally hang up the suit, do you have something in mind, do you want to fly again? What's on your bucket list?

A: It's like thinking about, what do I want to be when I grow up!

(after a few minutes of reflection, Chung answered with a simple) “I don't know yet”



Q: Do you and your brothers, have “healthy” competition as far as rank is concerned?

A: We do, absolutely. My older brother and I were in the same unit as Lieutenants. I was the medical platoon leader, and he was the support transportation platoon leader, and we were in the same headquarters company. He's two years older than me, he graduated from West Point in ‘98 and I graduated in 2000, so the day we got promoted, he was getting promoted to Captain on the same day I was getting promoted to First Lieutenant and he worked it with the company commander to ensure that he was promoted first so that we would never be the same rank. So yes, there is a little healthy competition. We do get in some good jabs, but we have a good relationship where we share solutions to problems, listening to each other’s hardships and encouraging each other to persevere through the hard times. And they are always there to champion the good times whether it’s a change a command ceremony or awards ceremony, you name it.



Q: I'm sure you've seen the military change over the course of 24 years, what advice would you give the next generation of Soldiers and to those considering joining the Army?

A: I'd say, join for the reasons you want to join. For some it’s service, for some it's travel, for some it's the adventure of deployments and being part of a bigger purpose, for some it's because they're following a family legacy, and for some they're saving money for college. Join for your reason and then after a while, figure out your purpose. For a lot of people, it will change. They might join for one reason but then they stay for another. Join because you want to join and find and live your purpose once you're in. And remember every organization has good things to experience and every organization has its own challenges. Learn from both.



I’d also say, try not to judge the military by your first assignment. Sometimes you might have a great assignment, sometimes you might not. Give it a chance and look for the opportunity.



Q: What advice would you give current leaders to adapt to the new generation of Soldiers?

A: This generation is no different than I was when I came in. The older generation that is in the Army now may look at the newer, younger folks coming in and try to make it appear as if they are different or are a challenge because they don’t do things the same way, but here’s the thing, the Army adapts, and the leaders adapt. The point is, is if you want to continue a volunteer Army, you have to adapt to the volunteers who are coming in and at the same time you have to stay true to the fundamentals that are the Army. You also have to figure out and ensure that those fundamentals are taught to different generations coming in. So, for a new person they need to understand that the Army is an institution that has history and a legacy and systems and processes. When they come in, they are coming to be part of that. They'll have an opportunity to help adjust the system and processes but it’s important that they come in with those fundamentals in mind. The Army and its leaders need to have the mindset that we’re bringing volunteers in who don’t necessarily receive information and process information the same way, so it's the leader’s job and big Army’s job to figure out how to ensure that this all volunteer Army is sustainable for future generations.



Q: Moving on to Garrison command and operations. How does one become a Garrison commander? Was this something on your list of goals to accomplish? How does the process work? It’s almost like being a Mayor of a town right?

A: Absolutely. You have to compete, so you have to tell the Army that your fit to command and you have to sign a statement that says you are opting in for the opportunity to compete for a command. Once you are selected for command then you have to compete at what's called the Colonels Command Assessment Program or CCAP. You opt in, you’re selected, you then assess to determine whether or not you’re recommended to command and then you have an opportunity to rank order the types of commands that you would like. At that point the Army determines what your knowledge, skills and attributes are best suited for. Then you're slated into those categories. I was slated for Garrison command and couldn't be happier with where I'm at.





Q: How would you describe your leadership style?

A: Ooh, let me try and find the right words here. I think I would summarize it in five ways.



To be encouraging



Learning always



Leading by example



Being open-minded and



Being fair, direct and engaging.



Q: As a relatively new command team here at Fort Detrick, with you taking command in July and CSM Detrich coming on board in September and acting Deputy Garrison Commander Ray Wharton, do you have specific goals for your team and have you had those discussion to set goals, expectations etc.,?

A: Up front answer is, it’s in the process. What’s most important is, that it is a command TEAM philosophy, and a command TEAM set of goals and objectives, because the Commander, the Command Sergeant Major and the Deputy Garrison commander all need to speak with one voice. But more importantly the Directors need to champion that voice so that we are all aligned in our thinking.



I think everyone wants the organization to be better than it was when we found it, and we found it in a really good place. The previous Command Team did a phenomenal job working with this organization and we want to continue to advance the gains that the organization made underneath their leadership.



We want to ensure that people truly come first. And that can mean different things to different people. We are working on what that philosophy is and what it looks like, but like I said the Command Team is one piece of providing what we want and we're going to want Director level feedback on where they want to go because at the end of the day we want and need buy in from the leaders. Command teams are only here for two years and organizations will endure after we pass the guidon to the next set of leaders. Our goal is to set the conditions to grow as an organization, get better, so the next team can continue moving the organization forward in a positive way.



Q: What would you say, in your observation over the 3+ months you’ve been on board, are the biggest hurdles facing the Garrison right now?

A: I acknowledge that hiring is a challenge. Recruiting and retaining in any organization can be a challenge. I think we have the right people in place to help us address those issues so that Fort Detrick is a place where people want to come and serve and then when they get here, even though they may not have known about or where Fort Detrick was, they don't want to leave. So, that’s our number one challenge.



Another challenge is communication. Ensuring that the entire organization knows which way the Command wants to move the organization.



And I think the third is recognition. Some jobs are more visible than others, but every job is important to making this organization run well and it's going to be a goal for us, for this Command Team to ensure we are recognizing those who are doing things that sometimes are not seen because they are important.



Q: When you leave this Garrison, in what could be either the two quickest or longest years of your life, what do you hope will be your legacy?

A: I want the organization to be able to look back over the course of the two years that we were in command and say that we got better. I don't do it for personal accolades. The organization absolutely comes first. Success would be people moving up in the organization, growing our own leaders, built a team resilient to challenges, and that we improved systems and processes to be more predictable and sustainable. In short, I want folks to look back and say we got better because we all bought in and contributed to making the organization home. Like I said my in the town hall, IMCOM is the Army’s home, so how does the Garrison make Fort Detrick home because it means different things to different people. So, if we are able to find a way together to make Fort Detrick a better home that will be enough for me.



Q: What would you like your staff and others across the installation to know about you?

A: That I work hard and play hard. What I mean by that, if it’s not self-explanatory is that I am serious about and committed to this organization. I’m committed to making the Army and the people that work in it better, but I can have fun with the best of them and I want that positivity to resonate because nobody wants a Commander to come in with a sad face every day.



Q: We spoke about your role models and mentors including your parents and siblings, is there anyone else that helped guide you on this path?

A: There are too many senior leaders to single out, and when I say senior leaders it’s also Civilians that I was able to work for and with at the Pentagon that helped me see problems through different lenses. They helped me mature in my thinking, so I became more patient, and I was blessed to have those leaders in my career at key times whether it was deployed, in training environments or going through personal issues where they mentored me and guided me through. I could give you a list and it would be exhausting. Nobody is successful on their own merits. I've had my family, talked about my parents and my siblings, I have my wife Kathy and my kids who have been there for me and then I've had great mentors. Without them, I would not be where I'm at today and I probably wouldn't have been in this long.



Q: Ok, leaving all the formal leadership stuff behind, what do you enjoy doing outside of work?

A: I enjoy watching my sons’ activities, which is Marching Band, Basketball, Soccer, Lacrosse, all their sports. I enjoy Fantasy Football, and I enjoy watching all my sports teams.



Q: Who are your sports teams?

A: Uh-oh, I’m going to hear it for some of these, I’m sure. The Dallas Cowboys, the Boston Celtics, the Kansas City Royals and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and of course Army football.



Q: Do you get a lot of slack for being a Cowboys Fan around here?

A: Yes, yes, I do, deservedly so I guess.



Q: These are some of the questions we ask in our Employee Spotlights, you ready?

A: Go for it.



Q: What book are you currently reading, or do you have a favorite book? Or are you more of a podcast listener?

A: Current book and I would say recurring book, because it's more than a book that you just read once, is “Meditations” by Marcus Aurelius. And the other is “Wooden” which is Coach John Wooden’s book on leadership.



And with that we wrapped up our conversation with Col. Chung whose enthusiasm and vision promise to be an exciting chapter for the Fort Detrick US Army Garrison. Just as we started to delve more into the “fun facts” portion, our interview was interrupted with a reminder from his Deputy that he had a meeting to get to ASAP—a testament to his jam packed calendar, now filled with endless meetings, planning sessions, speeches, events and filling the job of “Mayor” to this small installation to roughly 11,000 civilians, contractors, Service Members and their families who call Fort Detrick home.



UPDATE:

I was able to wrap up our fun facts section via email so without further ado –



Q: What are your favorite foods?

A: My basic food groups: Pasta, Chili, Chips, & Hawaiian Shave Ice



Q: What is a skill you are currently working to develop and how?

A: I like to focus on self-development, namely stoic philosophy. I believe this is a continuous practice to be the best version of myself which I hope makes me a better husband, father, and leader.



Q: Best productivity or “life hack”?

A: Daily morning cold showers and ice bath cold plunges help with my clarity of thought and starting the day with a positive attitude!

(BURRRR)



Q: Is there anything else you would like to say that we didn’t cover?

A: It is a privilege to learn from our Garrison teammates every day, and I am honored to be a part of this organization that embodies selfless service.



Thank you for reading and I hope you now know a little more about Fort Detrick’s current Garrison Commander.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.31.2024 Date Posted: 11.01.2024 08:40 Story ID: 484416 Location: FREDERICK, MARYLAND, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A Sit Down with New Garrison Commander Col. Christopher Chung, by Jennifer S Benson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.