    Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th AMXS Airmen recognized

    Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th AMXS Airmen recognized

    UNITED KINGDOM

    10.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Honeycutt, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy aircraft integrated avionics journeyman, speaks to the 100th Air Refueling Wing command team at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 29, 2024. Honeycutt talked about the impact that other Airmen made, and how they helped him get to where he is now. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)

