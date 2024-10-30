Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th AMXS Airmen recognized

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Honeycutt, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy aircraft integrated avionics journeyman, prepares to go out on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 29, 2024. These Airmen manage complex systems for navigation, communication, and surveillance, ensuring aircraft can fly safely, deliver their payloads accurately, and complete missions in tough conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)