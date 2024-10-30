U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alexander Honeycutt, 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron heavy aircraft integrated avionics journeyman, prepares to go out on the flightline at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Oct. 29, 2024. These Airmen manage complex systems for navigation, communication, and surveillance, ensuring aircraft can fly safely, deliver their payloads accurately, and complete missions in tough conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Nash Truitt)
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.01.2024 06:45
|Photo ID:
|8730195
|VIRIN:
|241029-F-BN500-1003
|Resolution:
|5829x4164
|Size:
|11.44 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ready Airmen of the Week: 100th AMXS Airmen recognized [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Nash Truitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.