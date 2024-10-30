USAG Yongsan-Casey KATUSA ETS Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Korea Augmentation to the United States (KATUSAs) participate in expiration term of service ceremony (ETS) at United States Army Garrison Casey, Oct. 31, 2024. The KATUSA program is unique to the U.S. Army, in that the system within the ROK-U.S. Alliance allows Republic of Korea soldiers to serve in the U.S. Army Chain of Command. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)