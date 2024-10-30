Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Yongsan-Casey KATUSA ETS Ceremony

    USAG Yongsan-Casey KATUSA ETS Ceremony

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Spc. Philemon Tan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Korea Augmentation to the United States (KATUSAs) participate in expiration term of service ceremony (ETS) at United States Army Garrison Casey, Oct. 31, 2024. The KATUSA program is unique to the U.S. Army, in that the system within the ROK-U.S. Alliance allows Republic of Korea soldiers to serve in the U.S. Army Chain of Command. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 11.01.2024 02:06
    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
