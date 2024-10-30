U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, speaks to nearly 1000 Airmen during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium, Oct. 31, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. Lamontagne kicked off the symposium introducing his commander’s intent and bucketing it into three focus areas: Airmen, mission, and commitment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.31.2024 21:22
|Photo ID:
|8729732
|VIRIN:
|241031-F-DJ189-1460
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.13 MB
|Location:
|GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, COMAMC provides Commander's Intent at Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
COMAMC provides Commander’s Intent at Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium
No keywords found.