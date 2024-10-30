Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COMAMC provides Commander's Intent at Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    COMAMC provides Commander's Intent at Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium

    GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.31.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    Air Mobility Command

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, speaks to nearly 1000 Airmen during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium, Oct. 31, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. Lamontagne kicked off the symposium introducing his commander’s intent and bucketing it into three focus areas: Airmen, mission, and commitment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2024
    Date Posted: 10.31.2024 21:22
    Photo ID: 8729732
    VIRIN: 241031-F-DJ189-1460
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COMAMC provides Commander's Intent at Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COMAMC provides Commander's Intent at Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium
    COMAMC provides Commander's Intent at Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium
    COMAMC provides Commander's Intent at Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium
    COMAMC provides Commander's Intent at Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium
    COMAMC provides Commander's Intent at Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium
    COMAMC provides Commander's Intent at Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    COMAMC provides Commander&rsquo;s Intent at Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Airlift
    Commitment
    Mission
    ATA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download