COMAMC provides Commander's Intent at Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium

U.S. Air Force Gen. Johnny Lamontagne, Air Mobility Command commander, speaks to nearly 1000 Airmen during the 56th Annual Airlift/Tanker Association Symposium, Oct. 31, 2024, in Grapevine, Texas. Lamontagne kicked off the symposium introducing his commander’s intent and bucketing it into three focus areas: Airmen, mission, and commitment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)