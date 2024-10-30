Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds and Blue Angels fly over Pensacola [Image 4 of 6]

    Thunderbirds and Blue Angels fly over Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.30.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform a joint flyover with The United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron “Blue Angels” in Pensacola, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels kicked off the 2024 season training together in El Centro, Calif. and concluded the season with a rare joint air show at NAS Pensacola; demonstrating the exceptional precision and teamwork of each branch’s aerial demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)

