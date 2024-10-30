Thunderbirds and Blue Angels fly over Pensacola

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" perform a joint flyover with The United States Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron “Blue Angels” in Pensacola, Fla., Oct. 30, 2024. The Thunderbirds and Blue Angels kicked off the 2024 season training together in El Centro, Calif. and concluded the season with a rare joint air show at NAS Pensacola; demonstrating the exceptional precision and teamwork of each branch’s aerial demonstration team. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dakota Carter)