    2nd Bomb Wing partakes in Global Thunder 25 [Image 8 of 8]

    2nd Bomb Wing partakes in Global Thunder 25

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from Barksdale Air Force Base await the start of a pre-deployment function line in preparation for Global Thunder 25, Oct. 16, 2024, at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. The PDF line ensured that Airmen who are out-processing for deployment have all of their requirements met prior to departure. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    TAGS

    B-52
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Global Thunder

